Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.35

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €53.35 ($59.94) and last traded at €54.40 ($61.12), with a volume of 20810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €53.10 ($59.66).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRW3 shares. Warburg Research set a €60.60 ($68.09) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €75.62 ($84.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $552.70 million and a P/E ratio of 4.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €71.01.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

