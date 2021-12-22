Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.01

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.01 and traded as high as C$23.75. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$23.68, with a volume of 125,288 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.68.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total transaction of C$161,847.48.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile (TSE:D.UN)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.