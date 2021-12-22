DTE Energy Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NYSE:DTP)

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.7813 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of DTP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,619. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $52.78.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

