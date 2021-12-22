DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income has decreased its dividend payment by 31.1% over the last three years.

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.44. 55,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,270. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.35. DTF Tax-Free Income has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

