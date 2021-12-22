DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
DTF Tax-Free Income has decreased its dividend payment by 31.1% over the last three years.
Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.44. 55,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,270. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.35. DTF Tax-Free Income has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.
DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
