DubaiCoin Achieves Market Cap of $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00033174 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00019628 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005562 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001841 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

