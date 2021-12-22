Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Reaches $0.45

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,977.06 or 0.08122863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.32 or 1.00022474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00073831 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

