Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €46.95 ($52.75).

DUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DUE stock opened at €39.00 ($43.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.01. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €28.74 ($32.29) and a 52 week high of €44.08 ($49.53).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.