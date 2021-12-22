Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given a C$77.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) has been assigned a C$77.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 65.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.40.

Shares of TSE:DND traded up C$4.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,290. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -239.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$35.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

