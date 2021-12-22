Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Trading Up 15.1%

Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) were up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$50.49 and last traded at C$47.86. Approximately 471,281 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 261,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DND shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$77.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dye & Durham currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.40.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.59.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

