Dynamic Price Reaches $0.31 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $313.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,526.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.09 or 0.08199804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.00323312 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.39 or 0.00909586 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00074001 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.05 or 0.00397832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.41 or 0.00254310 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

