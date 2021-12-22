Dynamite (DYNMT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55,731.62

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $55,731.62 and approximately $105,617.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.14 or 0.00375839 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009415 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000873 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $648.07 or 0.01322740 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,767 coins and its circulating supply is 396,160 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.