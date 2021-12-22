Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by Torray LLC

Torray LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,688,000 after buying an additional 186,456 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,709,000 after buying an additional 1,573,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,198,000 after buying an additional 504,696 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after buying an additional 1,165,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,356,000 after buying an additional 33,483 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,942 shares of company stock worth $17,147,228. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

DT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.69. 9,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,640. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.83. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 216.29, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

