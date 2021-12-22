Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $581.15

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 581.15 ($7.68) and traded as high as GBX 635 ($8.39). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 630 ($8.32), with a volume of 20,522 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71. The firm has a market cap of £164.41 million and a PE ratio of -3,150.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 581.15.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

