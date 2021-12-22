Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $27.17. Approximately 382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Ebara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Ebara alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97.

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.