eBoost 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, eBoost has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $16.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00319312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000625 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000079 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.