ECOSC Price Down 22.3% This Week (ECU)

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One ECOSC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ECOSC has a total market capitalization of $6,031.12 and $145.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ECOSC has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ECOSC Coin Profile

ECOSC (CRYPTO:ECU) is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. The official website for ECOSC is www.ecosc.io . The official message board for ECOSC is medium.com/@ecosc . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

ECOSC Coin Trading

