Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Edap Tms posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edap Tms.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDAP. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 12.9% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 32,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 41.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDAP opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.