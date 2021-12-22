Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.00

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.06), with a volume of 683513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79 ($1.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of £169.07 million and a PE ratio of -10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is -0.53%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

