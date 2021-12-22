Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,431 shares of company stock worth $20,902,144 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

NYSE EW opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $124.56.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

