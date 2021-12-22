Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Shares of EFGSY stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $19.28. 1,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.