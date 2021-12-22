Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Trading 1.5% Higher

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.51 and last traded at $44.70. 35,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 57,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAT. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 765,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,924,000.

