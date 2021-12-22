Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:ELAT)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.21. 9,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,142. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.