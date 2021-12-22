Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Elastic worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth $13,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 16.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 55.4% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 12.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $7,862,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,503 shares of company stock valued at $41,827,006. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Shares of ESTC opened at $122.56 on Wednesday. Elastic has a one year low of $97.89 and a one year high of $189.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.