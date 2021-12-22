Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 15.6% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,306,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,605 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,703,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 387,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 143,736 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834,490 shares during the period. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

