Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Shares Gap Up to $6.49

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $6.70. Electric Last Mile Solutions shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 2,006 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELMS)
Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
