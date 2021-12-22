Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Shares Gap Up to $6.49

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $6.70. Electric Last Mile Solutions shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 2,006 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,256,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,532.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 395,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

