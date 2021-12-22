Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Trading 13.2% Higher

Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF)’s stock price rose 13.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.79. Approximately 12,019 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 8,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electrocomponents currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

