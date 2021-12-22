Elitium Price Hits $3.07 on Major Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Elitium coin can now be bought for approximately $3.07 or 0.00006372 BTC on exchanges. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $85.59 million and $804,718.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040877 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.90 or 0.00207497 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

