Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.59

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.59 and traded as low as $10.25. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 213,609 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on EARN. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $134.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

