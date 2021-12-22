Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Update

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ECF opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECF. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.