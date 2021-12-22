Elrond Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.92 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $4.92 billion and approximately $146.54 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elrond has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $246.93 or 0.00504007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00244737 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002850 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00083076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,922,382 coins and its circulating supply is 19,910,518 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

