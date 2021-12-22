Elysian Price Down 50.8% Over Last Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 50.8% against the US dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $143,962.87 and $173,543.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00040867 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00207991 BTC.

Elysian Profile

ELY is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

