Emera (TSE:EMA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.45

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$58.45 and traded as high as C$63.07. Emera shares last traded at C$62.60, with a volume of 447,216 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CSFB set a C$60.00 price target on Emera and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on Emera and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.45.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emera Incorporated will post 3.0699998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 141.75%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

