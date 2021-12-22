Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,596 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 36,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Bank OZK raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.2% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 14,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

