Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Has $26.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $26,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,759 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after acquiring an additional 525,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $221.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $189.60 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.86.

