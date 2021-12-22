Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

