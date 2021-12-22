Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.55

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.55 and traded as high as C$39.64. Empire shares last traded at C$39.28, with a volume of 344,525 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMP.A shares. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.67.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

In other news, Director Michael Bennett Medline purchased 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.39 per share, with a total value of C$300,033.89. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,644 shares in the company, valued at C$2,865,519.89.

About Empire (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

