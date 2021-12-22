Energi (NRG) Price Down 13.9% This Week

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Energi has a total market capitalization of $58.10 million and approximately $214,137.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.92 or 0.00251225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002829 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00025963 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.40 or 0.00505650 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00082672 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007565 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 48,242,659 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.