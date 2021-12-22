Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $592.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to post sales of $592.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $589.97 million and the highest is $602.50 million. Entegris posted sales of $517.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,131 shares of company stock worth $7,702,628 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after buying an additional 676,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,534,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,384,000 after purchasing an additional 219,236 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after buying an additional 621,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,989,000 after buying an additional 191,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock opened at $132.96 on Wednesday. Entegris has a twelve month low of $92.68 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

