Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

NVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NVST opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. Envista has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envista will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,321 shares of company stock valued at $56,338 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 771.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,062 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Envista by 21,395.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,981,000 after buying an additional 2,594,469 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Envista by 299.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,640,000 after buying an additional 1,661,384 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Envista by 46.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after buying an additional 1,083,286 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Envista by 48.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,358,000 after buying an additional 966,446 shares during the period.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

