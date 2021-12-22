EOSDT Price Up 15% Over Last 7 Days (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002014 BTC on popular exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $50.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 15% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.69 or 0.08126301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,843.38 or 0.99986625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00073589 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048352 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002673 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

