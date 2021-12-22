EPIK Prime (EPIK) Market Cap Reaches $63.81 Million

EPIK Prime (CURRENCY:EPIK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, EPIK Prime has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges. EPIK Prime has a total market cap of $63.81 million and $3.27 million worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EPIK Prime

EPIK Prime is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,382,715 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

EPIK Prime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EPIK Prime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EPIK Prime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

