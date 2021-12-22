EpiK Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.20 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001155 BTC on major exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.91 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EpiK Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00056307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.35 or 0.08124249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,792.57 or 0.99966634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00074288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002663 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EpiK Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EpiK Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EpiK Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EpiK Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.