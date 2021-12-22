Equalizer (EQZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $193,710.00

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Equalizer has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $8.28 million and approximately $193,710.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00056307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.35 or 0.08124249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,792.57 or 0.99966634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00074288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars.

