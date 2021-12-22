Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $47.81 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $28.94 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

