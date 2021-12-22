Ernest S. Rady Acquires 600 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 600 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $20,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
AAT traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 159,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,532. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 93.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $40.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
