Ernest S. Rady Acquires 600 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 600 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $20,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AAT traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 159,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,532. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 93.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $40.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

