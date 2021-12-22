ESBC Reaches Market Capitalization of $673,957.95 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ESBC has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $673,957.95 and $49,595.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

