Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.82.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,369 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 622,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 150,365 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
