Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,369 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 622,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 150,365 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.