Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMBL. Zacks Investment Research raised Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMBL traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.29. 4,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 76.18%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

