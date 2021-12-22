Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,481 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,050,000 after acquiring an additional 382,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,609,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,056,000 after acquiring an additional 537,421 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 161.29%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

