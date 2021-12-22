Ethernity Chain (ERN) Price Tops $9.58 on Top Exchanges

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $9.58 or 0.00019744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $122.17 million and approximately $17.83 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00041891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.81 or 0.00209796 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,751,155 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethernity Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethernity Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

